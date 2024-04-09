Gold prices hit new record

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan touched historic high level on Tuesday in line with upward trend in international market.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola price of gold surged by Rs1900 to reach Rs247,600 while the price of 10-gram went up by Rs1,629 to close at Rs212,277 in the South Asian country.

Gold also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce price surged by $19 to close at $2,374 per ounce.

Read more: Gold rates jump to new record high in Pakistan