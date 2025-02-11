Gold prices continue to climb in local, international markets

KARACHI: Following the trend of global gold prices, gold rates in Pakistan also maintained their record run on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The prices for 24 karat per tola increased by Rs100, reaching Rs303,100, up from Rs303,000 in the previous trading day, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 86 to Rs259,859 compared to Rs259,773 previously.

Meanwhile in the international market, gold prices jumped by USD 1 to hit a record high, as safe-haven demand surged on fears of a global trade war after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariff plans.

As worries about a potential global trade war increased due to US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, demand for safe haven assets drove gold prices to a record high on Tuesday.

As of 0916 GMT, spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,909.49 per ounce after peaking at $2,942.70 during Asian trading hours.

As investors deal with mounting concerns about the effects of U.S. trade policy, Bullion’s ninth record high of 2025 has brought the glistening $3,000 milestone into focus.

With a 0.1% increase to $2,936.10, U.S. gold futures were trading at a premium over the market price, which is now at $25.