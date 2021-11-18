Gold prices in Pakistan 18 November 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trajectory in the domestic and international markets as its per tola rate saw a hike of Rs2350 in the former, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the per tola price rose to Rs124,350 in the domestic market.

“The rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2015 to Rs106,610.”

Gold prices in International market

According to a Reuters report, gold prices edged up on Thursday, as the dollar eased and U.S. bond yields retreated from a three-week high, lifting bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,869.45 per ounce by 0046 GMT, after hitting on Tuesday its highest in more than five months. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,871.50.

The dollar fell 0.1%, pulling away from a 16-month peak scaled on Wednesday. A weaker dollar reduces bullion’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.11 per ounce. Global silver demand will rise to 1.029 billion ounces this year, exceeding a billion ounces for the first time since 2015, the Silver Institute said in a report.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,059.98 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,193.69.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!