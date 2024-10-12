web analytics
Gold prices in Pakistan continue to rise

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise in Pakistan on Friday, October 11, 2024, in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1600 to reach RsRs275,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold stood at Rs 236,197 after gaining Rs1372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable.

Internationally, gold rates also climbed on Saturday, with prices reaching $2,656 per ounce.

It must be noted that last month, gold prices in Pakistan hit an all-time high of Rs277,000 per tola.

