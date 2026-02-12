Gold prices in Pakistan – February 12, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices remained steady in Pakistan on Thursday, February 12, 2026, in line with stability in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs 528,562 compared to the previous trading day. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold held firm at Rs 453,156, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold stayed stable at Rs 415,408.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, silver prices recorded an increase. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs 90 to Rs 8,825, while 10 grams of silver gained Rs 78 to reach Rs 7,566.

International market

In the international market, gold was priced at $5,058 per ounce, showing no change. However, silver prices increased by $0.90 to $83.50 per ounce, according to the association.

Analysts said the U.S. dollar’s decline to its lowest level since February 4 made dollar-denominated metals more affordable for overseas buyers. The Japanese yen strengthened after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won Sunday’s election.

“Bargain-hunting is also pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said KCM chief analyst Tim Waterer.

Market experts remain optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been viewed as a symbol of wealth and a reliable investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has strengthened in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.

“Gold has climbed back above the key $5,000 level as geopolitical tensions have boosted its safe-haven appeal, particularly after U.S. forces downed an Iranian drone,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.