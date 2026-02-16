Gold prices in Pakistan – February 16, 2026

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Monday, February 16, 2026, reflecting trends in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola were down by Rs3,200 to Rs523,762. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold slipped by Rs2,743 to Rs449,041.

Internationally, gold prices were down by $32 to $5,012 per ounce.

“Gold, and particularly silver, is enjoying a relief rally after a mild January CPI reading eased nerves stoked by Wednesday’s strong employment report,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in January, below economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase, following an unrevised 0.3% gain in December, the Labor Department said.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed the United States added 130,000 jobs in January, compared with analysts’ estimates of 70,000.

China’s gold demand stayed strong ahead of the Lunar New Year, while in India, the market flipped to a discount.

“Bargain-hunting is also pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Market experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been viewed as a symbol of wealth and a secure investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has grown in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.