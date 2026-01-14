Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan – January 14, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan reached an all-time high on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, following a continued upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs4,300 to Rs486,162, up from Rs481,862 the previous day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,687 to Rs416,805.

In the international market, gold climbed $43 to $4,638 per ounce.

Silver prices also recorded gains, with 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs500 to Rs9,575.

Market analysts said the overall outlook for gold remains positive, largely driven by global economic uncertainty and continued investor demand for safe-haven assets. Gold is valued for its intrinsic worth, finite supply, and historical independence from government or central bank policies, making it a preferred hedge against economic instability.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities and are influenced by monetary policy decisions, gold is a finite resource, supporting its long-term value.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.