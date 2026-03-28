Gold prices in Pakistan rise on March 28, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in line with upward trends in the global bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the local market saw a notable surge, with the per tola rate rising by Rs4,800 to Rs472,062, compared to Rs467,262 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs4,116 to Rs404,717 from Rs400,601, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs3,774 to Rs371,004 from Rs367,230.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $48 to $4,493, up from $4,445, according to the association.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market. The per tola rate held steady at Rs7,454, while 10 grams of silver stood at Rs6,390. Globally, silver prices also remained stable at $69.70.

Market experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its status as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic and political uncertainty. They point to gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies as key factors that make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Analysts attributed the recent price volatility to rising oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly following airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened global economic uncertainty.

Historically, such geopolitical tensions and financial instability tend to push investors away from riskier assets like equities and speculative currencies, increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid ongoing global uncertainty.