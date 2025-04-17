Gold prices in Pakistan surge to record highs amid global market rally

ISLAMABAD: Following the trend in the international market, the gold prices in Pakistan continued to surge on Thursday as the rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,000 and was traded all all-time high at Rs.350,000.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,715 to Rs 300,068 from Rs 298,353 . In contrast, the prices of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,572 to Rs.275,072 from Rs.273,500, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 59 to Rs. 3,401 and ten gram silver declined by Rs. 51 to Rs 2,915.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,329 from $3,310 whereas that of silver decreased by $0.59 and at $32.39, the association reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.8,600 in Pakistan to reach Rs.348,000.