Gold prices in Pakistan surge to record highs amid global market rally

ISLAMABAD: Following the trend in the international market, the gold prices in Pakistan continued to surge on Thursday as the rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,000 and was traded all all-time high at Rs.350,000.
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,715 to Rs 300,068 from Rs 298,353 . In contrast, the prices of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,572 to Rs.275,072 from Rs.273,500, respectively.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 59 to Rs. 3,401 and ten gram silver declined by Rs. 51 to Rs 2,915.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,329 from $3,310 whereas that of silver decreased by $0.59 and at $32.39, the association reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.8,600 in Pakistan to reach Rs.348,000.
Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged and were recorded at 4,432 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,803, with an ounce of gold costing 11,830 Saudi Riyal.
Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 17, 2025.
For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.
Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.
Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.