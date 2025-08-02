Gold prices see sharp increase in Pakistan – August 2, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant surge on Saturday, August 2, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs6,100, reaching Rs359,000, compared to Rs352,900 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs5,229, now standing at Rs307,784, up from Rs302,555. The rate for 10 grams of 22-karat gold also climbed to Rs282,145 from Rs277,342.

Silver prices followed suit, with the rate for per tola and 10 grams increasing by Rs53 and Rs45, reaching Rs3,9530 and Rs3,389, respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $61, rising to $3,363 from $3,302. Silver also saw an uptick of $0.53, trading at $37.01 compared to $36.57, the association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold continues to serve as a vital hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical volatility. Traditionally viewed as a store of value and symbol of wealth, it remains central to investment portfolios worldwide.

The rise of digital finance—via gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and online brokerages—has made gold trading more accessible, particularly for small and retail investors in regions like the Gulf. These digital platforms are reshaping the precious metals market once dominated by large institutional players.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of crypto, blockchain, and digital finance.

In a high-level video conference, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, held in-depth discussions with Farukht Aminov, Director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency.

The two sides emphasized the exchange of information, experiences, and best practices in digital innovation.

Both countries agreed on a joint strategic approach and proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the partnership.