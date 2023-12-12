27.9 C
Gold prices continue to decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed a slight decrease in the local market, ARY News reported.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs1800 per tola to settle at Rs213,600 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decrease of Rs1443 and being sold at Rs183,128.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,005 from $.2,018, the Association reported.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,984.39 per ounce, as of 0946 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,999.60.

The dollar edged 0.3% lower against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Silver rose 0.4% to $22.88 per ounce, while platinum gained 1% to $918.69, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $968.39 per ounce.

