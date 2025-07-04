Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Karachi- July 4, 2025: The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan decreased by Rs 1500, reaching Rs.355, 500 on Friday, compared to Rs.357,000 on the previous trading day.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs.304,783 from Rs. 306,069.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $3,335 from, the Association reported

Gold has historically been valued both as a luxury item and a secure financial asset. While jewelry remains one of its most visible uses, gold’s true strength lies in its status as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

In times of global tension, market volatility, and financial uncertainty, investors often gravitate towards gold as a reliable store of value.

This trend is not confined to institutional investors. Individual investors are also increasingly turning to gold to preserve their capital amidst uncertain financial landscapes.