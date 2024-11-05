Gold rates in Pakistan drop further

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.283,200 on Tuesday November 05, 2024 compared to its sale at Rs.283,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.242,798 from Rs. 243,227 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 222,565 from Rs. 222,958, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,736, the Association reported.

On Monday, gold prices rose, as US election uncertainty loomed with markets pricing in chances of a contested result and political tensions, while investors also kept a close tab on the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,745.29 per ounce as of 9:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), having hit a record high of $2,790.15 last Thursday.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,754.80.

The US presidential election is on Tuesday, with opinion polls showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump neck and neck in the race to the White House.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last month found worries that the U.S. could see a repeat of the unrest that followed Trump’s 2020 election defeat, when his false claim that his loss was the result of fraud prompted hundreds to storm the U.S. Capitol.

“If Trump wins, I think, gold does well here. We’re probably worried a little bit more about inflation with all the tariffs that he’s talking about,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Also, on the radar this week is the Fed’s interest rate decision on Thursday, with markets widely anticipating a quarter-point cut.

Gold is seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty and tends to thrive when interest rates are low.

“I guess the driver for gold this week will be US elections. The Fed cut is unlikely to trigger much movements in my view, as the bank is likely to signal further cuts in line with market expectations,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.