31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Gold prices dip in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Tuesday, mirroring the decrease in international rates.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,000, reaching Rs261,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs857, selling at Rs224,194.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

The international gold rate also fell, with a decrease of $5 per ounce, bringing the price to $2,498 (with a premium of $20).

This decline comes after gold prices reached a record high of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan last month. The APGJSA shared the updated rates, providing insight into the local market’s response to global trends.

The drop in gold prices may be attributed to various factors, including changes in global demand and supply dynamics.

  • Gold price per tola decreases by Rs1,000 to Rs261,500
  • 10-gram gold price drops by Rs857 to Rs224,194
  • International gold rate falls by $5 per ounce to $2,498
  • Silver prices remain unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola
