Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Gold prices continue to plunge in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Wednesday in line with the decrease in the international market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of per tola decreased gold by Rs1,400, reaching Rs260,100.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs1200, selling at Rs222,994.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

The international gold rate also fell, with a decrease of $17 per ounce, bringing the price to $2,481 (with a premium of $20).

This decline comes after gold prices reached a record high of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan last month.

