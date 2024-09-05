Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.262,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.260,100 the previous day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,714 and was sold at Rs.224,708 against Rs.222,994 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.205,983 from Rs.204,411, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and were sold at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,503 against $2481, the Association reported.

Yesterday, gold rates in Pakistan registered a decline in line with the decrease in the international market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of per tola decreased gold by Rs1,400, reaching Rs260,100.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs1200, selling at Rs222,994. In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

The international gold rate also fell, with a decrease of $17 per ounce, bringing the price to $2,481 (with a premium of $20).

This decline comes after gold prices reached a record high of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan last month.