Gold prices increase in Pakistan – February 20, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Friday, February 20, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs2,500 to reach Rs526,462. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,144, settling at Rs451,356.

Silver Prices

Silver prices also recorded a notable rise, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs170 to Rs8,574.

International Market

In the global market, gold prices rose by $25 to $5,037 per ounce.

“Precious metals are consolidating with a slight downward bias at this time. We’ve seen the dollar picking up from its lows and that has led to some pressure on precious metals,” said Brian Lan, Managing Director of GoldSilver Central.

“Even during this period when there is no China market to support gold, prices have remained more or less steady, which indicates there is still strong buying at lower levels.”

Markets in mainland China and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The US dollar was headed for its strongest weekly performance since October, supported by stronger-than-expected economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, and ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They note that gold’s limited supply and intrinsic value make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader financial instability.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of wealth and financial security, gold continues to attract both institutional and retail investors seeking protection amid geopolitical tensions and economic volatility.