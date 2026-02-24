Gold prices increase in Pakistan – February 24, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,400, settling at Rs539,962 compared to Rs536,562 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,915 to Rs462,930 from Rs460,015. The rate for 10 grams of 22-karat gold also climbed by Rs2,672 to Rs424,367 from Rs421,695.

Silver prices also recorded an upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs192 to Rs9,286 from Rs9,094, while the rate for 10 grams of silver rose by Rs165 to Rs7,961 from Rs7,796.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $34 to $5,172 per ounce from $5,138, while silver gained $1.92 to reach $88.02 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains bullish amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Analysts further added that geopolitical tensions — including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and increased market volatility — often drive investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward bullion. This shift typically supports gold prices even during periods of wider economic stress.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold has historically served not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard. In recent years, its safe-haven appeal has strengthened as both institutional and retail investors seek protection amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.