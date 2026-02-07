Gold prices increase in Pakistan — February 7, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices rose in Pakistan on Saturday, February 7, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs11,700 to Rs519,462 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold surged by Rs10,030 to Rs445,354.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola rose by Rs444 to Rs8,269.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $117 to $4,967 per ounce.

Market analysts said the long-term outlook for gold remains bullish due to persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, it has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and financial volatility.

In recent years, gold’s appeal as a secure investment has further strengthened as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid ongoing global economic and political uncertainty.

“Gold has climbed back about the key $5,000 level, … (as) geopolitical tensions have lifted the metal’s safe-haven appeal after US forces downed an Iranian drone,” said Jigar Trivedi, a senior research analyst at IndusInd Securities.

The US military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that “aggressively” approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said, in an incident first reported by Reuters.

Nuclear talks between the US and Iran are taking place in Oman, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing an Arab source.