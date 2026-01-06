Gold prices increase in Pakistan – January 6, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a notable increase on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in line with rising trends in the international bullion market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the local market, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs 3,200 to Rs 467,962, compared to Rs 464,762 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 2,743 to Rs 401,201, up from Rs 398,458.

The upward movement mirrored international trends, where the price of gold per ounce rose by $32 to $4,456, from $4,424.

Silver prices also registered gains, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs 338 to Rs 8,361.

Market analysts note that the overall trajectory for gold prices remains firmly upward, driven by global economic uncertainty.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities and are influenced by monetary policy decisions, gold is a finite resource, supporting its long-term value.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.