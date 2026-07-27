Gold prices increase in Pakistan - July 27, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday, July 27, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,000 to Rs431,736.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,430 to Rs370,144, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold gained Rs3,145 to reach Rs339,311.

In the international market, the price of gold climbed by $40 to $4,093 per ounce, the association said.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs100 to Rs6,397, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs86 to Rs5,484.

International silver prices also gained $1.00, reaching $59.18 per ounce, according to the association.

Gold prices were supported by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as investors monitored the conflict’s potential impact on global inflation and monetary policy.

Despite Monday’s gains, gold has remained under pressure in recent months amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Read more: Oil prices drop more than 5 percent

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as markets closely watch developments in the Middle East, movements in the U.S. dollar, upcoming economic data, and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains highly sensitive to shifts in global risk sentiment and interest rate expectations.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday after the United States and Iran paused military strikes over the weekend following two weeks of hostilities, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough that could ease regional tensions and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $5.70, or 5.9%, to $91.08 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $4.80, or 5.4%, to $84.51 per barrel, marking their lowest levels in nearly a week.