Gold prices increase in Pakistan — June 9, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a sharp increase on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs2,830 to Rs455,063, compared to Rs452,233 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,547 to Rs389,534 from Rs386,987 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $28 per ounce to settle at $4,326, up from $4,297 in the previous session.

Silver prices also posted gains in the local market. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs141 to Rs7,314, compared to Rs7,173 in the previous trading session.

The rise in precious metal prices came amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 14 people on Monday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, including seven fatalities reported after Iran warned it could launch further attacks on Israel if military operations in Lebanon continued.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, according to local media reports, dampening hopes for a swift de-escalation of regional tensions and raising concerns about potential disruptions to crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Market analysts attributed the rally in gold prices to increased demand for safe-haven assets as investors reacted to geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in energy markets.

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Investors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, including efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as ongoing diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran.

Analysts remain positive about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation and geopolitical risks.