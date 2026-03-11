Gold prices increase in Pakistan – March 11, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,700, closing at Rs543,262 compared with Rs539,562 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,172, settling at Rs465,759, up from Rs462,587.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable, with per tola silver holding at Rs9,354.

In the international market, gold prices surged by $37, reaching $5,205 per ounce.

The rise in bullion prices comes amid a surge in oil prices following escalating airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive due to ongoing global economic instability and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often push investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, further supporting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.