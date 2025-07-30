Gold rates increase in Pakistan today– July 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates witnessed an increase in Pakistan on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a increase of Rs.300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.355,000 against its sale at Rs. 354,700 on the previous trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 257 to Rs.304,355 from Rs. 304,098 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up to Rs.278,992 from Rs.278,757.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,963 and Rs.3,397. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $3,323 from $3,320 whereas silver was traded at $37.90, the Association reported.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been viewed as a safe haven asset, particularly in times of inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical uncertainty. Beyond its traditional role as a symbol of wealth and a store of value, gold continues to play a central part in global investment portfolios.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and online brokerage services—has broadened access to gold markets. This digital shift has empowered small and retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metal trading once dominated by institutional players.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan