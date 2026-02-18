Gold prices rise in Pakistan – February 18, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following trends in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,300, reaching Rs516,062, up from Rs514,762 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,114 to Rs442,439 from Rs441,325, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs1,021 to Rs405,583 from Rs404,562.

Silver

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs32 to Rs8,046 from Rs8,014, while that of 10 grams silver rose by Rs28 to Rs6,898 from Rs6,870.

International market

The international market mirrored the upward trend, with gold climbing $13 to $4,933 per ounce from $4,920, and silver rising $0.32 to $75.62 from $75.30, the APSGJA reported.

“Gold, and particularly silver, is enjoying a relief rally after a mild January CPI reading eased nerves following Wednesday’s strong employment report,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in January, below economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase, following an unrevised 0.3% gain in December, according to the Labor Department. At the same time, the U.S. added 130,000 jobs in January, compared with analysts’ estimates of 70,000, indicating robust employment growth.

China’s gold demand remained strong ahead of the Lunar New Year, while India’s market turned to a discount. “Bargain-hunting is also pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Market experts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been viewed as a symbol of wealth and a secure investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has grown in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.