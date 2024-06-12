Gold prices move up in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate, all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said.

In the local market, gold price per tola hiked by Rs600 to stand at Rs241,900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,390 after it registered an increase of Rs514.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

As per APGJSA, the international rate was set at $2,313 per ounce after it gained $6 during the day.

Spot gold is trading a little over $2,300 per ounce, up about 12% year-to-date and only about 6% shy of the record high it hit last month.