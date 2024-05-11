Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan on Saturday registered decline in line with the downward trend in the international market.

According to Sarafa Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs300 to close at Rs243,500 per tola while the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs257 to settle at Rs208,762.

The precious commodity registered losses as per ounce price plunged by $7 to $2,359 in international market.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in local market.

The per tola rates of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.4,600 and was trade at Rs.243,800 the other day.

