Gold prices rebound, cross Rs500,000 mark again in Pakistan — February 3, 2026

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices rebounded on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Pakistan, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market after a historic decline, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs13,700 to Rs504,062 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs11,745 to Rs432,151.

In the international market, gold prices surged by $137 to $4,813 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola jumped by Rs416 to reach Rs8,821.

Market analysts said the long-term outlook for gold remains bullish, driven by persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

The yellow metal has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Beyond its ornamental use, it has historically served as a safe-haven asset, offering protection during periods of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and financial volatility.

In recent years, gold’s appeal as a safe-haven investment has strengthened further as both institutional and retail investors seek security amid ongoing global economic and political instability.