Gold prices register big drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Monday registered a decrease of Rs550 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola to settle at Rs130,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs461 to Rs111,796.

In the international market, bullion prices dropped by $28 per ounce to settle at $1,957.

Meanwhile, the United States Dollar (USD) has reached an all-time high in the country against the Pakistani rupee after it rose by Rs0.47 in the interbank.

On the first day of the week, the US dollar shot to Rs178.98 from Rs178.51, after witnessing a rise of Rs0.49. The dollar at one time during the day in the interbank touched the Rs179 mark.

