Gold prices rise in Pakistan – February 23, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan posted a notable increase on Monday, February 23, 2026, tracking gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed by Rs 3,000 to Rs 536,562, compared with Rs 533,562 on the previous trading day.

Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 2,572, settling at Rs 460,015.

Silver prices

Silver per tola also recorded an increase of Rs 145, reaching Rs 9,094.

International market

In the global market, gold prices advanced by $30 to $5,138 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains bullish amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, finite supply, and relative independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions — including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and heightened market volatility — often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative safety of bullion. This trend typically supports gold prices even during periods of wider economic stress.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold has historically served not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard. In recent years, its safe-haven appeal has been reinforced as both institutional and retail investors seek protection amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.