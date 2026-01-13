Gold prices rise in Pakistan - January 13, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in line with an upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs900 to Rs481,862, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs771 to Rs413,118.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs707 to Rs378,705.

Silver prices also registered gains. The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs180 to Rs9,075, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs154 to Rs7,780.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $9 to $4,595 per ounce, while silver prices increased by $1.80 to $86.00 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts said the overall outlook for gold remains positive, driven largely by global economic uncertainty and investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from monetary policy decisions.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities and are influenced by monetary policy decisions, gold is a finite resource, supporting its long-term value.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.