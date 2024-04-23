Gold prices see another big drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday declined by Rs7800 to Rs240,900 as compared to its sale at Rs248,700 on the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs6687 and was sold at Rs206,533.

The price of yellow metal in the international market decreased by $72 to $2,309 from $2,411.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $2,298.58 per ounce. The , silver and palladium touched their lowest since April 5 earlier in the session, while platinum hit a three-week low.

Gold dipped 2.7% on Monday, which was its biggest intraday fall in 22 months. Its March-April rally drove the precious metal up by almost $400 to an all-time high of $2,431.29 on April 12.

Platinum dipped 0.5% to $912.65, and palladium dropped 1.2% to $996.80.

Gold dipped 2.7% on Monday, which was its biggest intraday fall in 22 months. Its March-April rally drove the precious metal up by almost $400 to an all-time high of $2,431.29 on April 12.