Gold prices see big drop in local market

KARACHI: The gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan as per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs3,400 in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs3400 to settle at Rs144,900.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs124,228.

The rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar rising by 2 in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at Rs221.94 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also gained 585 points and traded at 42,196 points on Thursday.

