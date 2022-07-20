Gold prices see big drop in local market

KARACHI: The per told gold price on Wednesday registered a decrease of Rs1,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price dropped by Rs1200 per tola to settle at Rs144,000.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs123,457.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs Rs144,850.

In the international market, bullion prices dropped by $9 per ounce to settle at $1,708.

