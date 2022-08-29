Gold prices see big drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices extended losses on Monday as per tola price of precious yellow metal plunged by Rs1400, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs1400 to Rs145,600 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs50 to Rs122, 200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs1200 to Rs124, 828.

The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

Rupee continues to plunge against US dollar

The US dollar’s hike against rupee continued unabated as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to decide on release of US$1.18 billion loan tranche for Pakistan today.

According to SBP the US dollar rose by Rs1.26 in the interbank to close at Rs221.92. In open market, the US dollar is being traded between Rs229 and Rs231.

