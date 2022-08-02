Gold prices see big drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of gold on Tuesday registered a decrease of Rs3500 in the local market, ARY News reported.

According to the rates issued by the all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price dropped by Rs3500 per tola to settle at Rs154,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs131,945.

It is noteworthy that the per tola gold rate last Thursday climbed to an all-time high of Rs160,400.

Rupee posts gains

The US dollar after days of hike in interbank and open market saw a decline against rupee on Tuesday amid government and SBP’s assurance that the country will have enough funds for FY2022-23 after receiving IMF tranches.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar shed Rs0.94 in the interbank and is currently being traded at Rs237.90. The banks are selling the greenback at Rs238.50.

In open market, after touching the Rs250 mark, the US dollar declined to Rs239.

