Gold prices see sharp drop in Pakistan - March 13, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a sharp decline on Friday, March 13, 2026, mirroring a downward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs7,100, closing at Rs533,262, down from Rs540,362 on the previous trading day. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs6,087, settling at Rs457,186, compared with Rs463,273.

Silver prices also saw a decrease, falling by Rs324 to Rs8,851 per tola.

On the international front, gold prices fell by $71, reaching $5,105 per ounce.

Analysts attributed the volatility to a surge in oil prices amid escalating airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have intensified geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Despite the decline, experts say the long-term outlook for gold remains positive due to ongoing global economic instability and sustained demand for safe-haven assets.

They highlighted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often drive investors away from riskier assets, such as equities and speculative currencies, further boosting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.