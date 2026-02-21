Gold prices see sharp increase in Pakistan – February 21, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant rise on Saturday, February 21, 2026, following gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs 7,100, reaching Rs 533,562, up from Rs 526,462 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 6,087 to Rs 457,443 from Rs 451,356, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs 5,579 to Rs 419,337 from Rs 413,758.

Silver Prices

Silver per tola went up by Rs 374 to Rs 8,948 from Rs 8,574, while 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 321 to Rs 7,671 from Rs 7,350.

International Market

The price of gold in the international market increased by $71 to $5,108 from $5,037 whereas that of silver rose by $3.74 to $84.64 from $80.90, the Association reported

“Precious metals are consolidating with a slight downward bias at this time. We’ve seen the dollar picking up from its lows and that has led to some pressure on precious metals,” said Brian Lan, Managing Director of GoldSilver Central.

“Even during this period when there is no China market to support gold, prices have remained more or less steady, which indicates there is still strong buying at lower levels.”

Markets in mainland China and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Despite short-term fluctuations, analysts remain bullish on gold over the long term, citing global economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They note that gold’s limited supply and intrinsic value make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader financial instability.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of wealth and financial security, gold continues to attract both institutional and retail investors seeking protection amid geopolitical tensions and economic volatility.