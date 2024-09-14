web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold prices soar to new high in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained an upward trajectory on Saturday in line with the trend in global market.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola gained Rs400, reaching at Rs266,300, the new record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs228,309 after it registered an increase of Rs343,

Globally, the rate was set at $2,577 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $11 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

Gold prices hit record high level of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan, the other day.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.