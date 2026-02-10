Gold prices surge in Pakistan — February 10, 2026

Gold prices rose sharply in Pakistan on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,500, reaching Rs526,262. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,286 to Rs451,184.

Silver prices

Silver prices remained stable at Rs8,615 in the local market.

International market

On the international market, gold gained $53 to $5,020 per ounce, and silver rose $3.46 to $81.40 per ounce.

Analysts noted that the U.S. dollar’s decline to its lowest level since February 4 made dollar-priced metals more affordable for overseas buyers. The Japanese yen strengthened after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won Sunday’s election.

“Bargain-hunting is (also) pushing gold back above the $5,000 level,” said KCM chief analyst Tim Waterer.

Market experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing persistent global economic uncertainty and strong demand for safe-haven assets.

They highlighted gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies as factors that make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold has historically been regarded as a symbol of wealth and a secure investment, offering protection during periods of geopolitical tension and financial volatility. Its appeal has grown in recent years as both institutional and retail investors seek stability amid global economic and political uncertainty.

“Gold has climbed back above the key $5,000 level as geopolitical tensions have boosted its safe-haven appeal, particularly after US forces downed an Iranian drone,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior research analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Earlier, the US military said it shot down an Iranian drone that “aggressively” approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.