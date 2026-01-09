Gold prices surge in Pakistan - January 9, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Friday, January 9, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,400 to settle at Rs469,562, while 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,915 to Rs402,573.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed Rs2,672 to Rs369,038.

Silver prices also recorded gains, with 24-karat silver per tola up Rs70 at Rs8,195, and 10 grams of silver rising Rs60 to Rs7,025.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $34 to $4,472 per ounce, while silver rose $0.7 to $77.20 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts note that the overall outlook for gold remains positive, largely driven by global economic uncertainty.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from monetary policy decisions.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities and are influenced by monetary policy decisions, gold is a finite resource, supporting its long-term value.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.