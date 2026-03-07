Gold prices surge in Pakistan – March 7, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Saturday, March 7, 2026, following gains in the international bullion market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) reported.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 6,100, closing at Rs 539,862 on Saturday compared to Rs 533,762 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 5,230 to Rs 462,844 from Rs 457,614. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs 4,795 to Rs 424,289 from Rs 419,494, the association said.

Silver prices also saw a modest rise, with per tola silver increasing by Rs 17 to Rs 8,931 and 10 grams rising by Rs 14 to Rs 7,656.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $61 to $5,171 per kilogram, while silver rose by $0.17 to $84.47 per kilogram.

The surge in gold prices was attributed to escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive due to ongoing global economic instability and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and market instability often push investors away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies, further supporting demand for bullion.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.