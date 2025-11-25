Gold prices surge in Pakistan — November 25, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, tracking an upward trend in the international market, according to data from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 7,700, reaching Rs 436,562, up from Rs 428,862 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 6,601 to Rs 374,281, compared to Rs 367,680 previously. The rate for 10 grams of 22-karat gold also climbed by Rs 6,051, reaching Rs 343,103 from Rs 337,052 the day before.

International Market

In the global market, gold prices increased by US$ 77, hitting $ 4,142 per ounce, up from $ 4,065.

Silver Prices

Silver prices also saw an uptick. The per tola silver rate rose by Rs 152 to Rs 5,422, compared to Rs 5,270 previously. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 130, reaching Rs 4,648 from Rs 4,518.

International silver prices gained US$ 1.52, rising to US$ 51.50 per ounce, up from US$ 49.98 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the government in a relief to the country’s jewelry sector has granted conditional permission for import of gold, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Commerce has notified the order under which gold jewelry will be exported within 120 days after import of gold.

The ban on the gold import has only been lifted for the finished product.

According to the notification the suspended SRO has been restored with regard to the international trade of the gold.

The government has also introduced some amendments with regard to the import and export of precious metals and jewelry, while the framework of the import and export of precious metals and jewelry will be continued, according to the notification.