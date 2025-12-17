Gold prices today in Pakistan — December 17, 2025

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in line with a trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed an increase of Rs2,700 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs453,562 against its sale at Rs450,862 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,315 to Rs388,856 from Rs386,541, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs2,122 to Rs356,464 from Rs354,342.

The prices of silver also recorded an upward trend as the price of 24 karat silver per tola rose by Rs290 to Rs6,822 from Rs6,532, whereas the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver increased by Rs248 to Rs5,848 from Rs5,600.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $27 to $4,312 per ounce, while the price of silver increased by $2.90 to $65.50 per ounce.

Gold trends

The growing availability of digital financial tools—including gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mobile investment applications, and fintech platforms—has expanded access to global gold markets.

These developments are enabling greater participation by retail investors, particularly in the Gulf region, in a market previously dominated by institutional players. Recent price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand alongside increased investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to serve as a preferred investment option. Beyond its value as a commodity, it is widely regarded as a dependable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation.

As volatility in financial markets intensifies, tangible assets like gold are increasingly viewed as safe-haven investments, reinforcing their importance in both traditional and modern investment strategies.