10g gold drop below Rs400,000 in Pakistan – December 30, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant drop on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, reflecting trends in the international bullion market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs10,700 per tola, falling to Rs459,462 compared to Rs470,162 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs9,174, bringing it down to Rs393,914 from Rs403,088.

In the international market, the price of gold also saw a decline, dropping $107 per ounce, from $4,478 to $4,371.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs145, falling to Rs7,930 from Rs8,075.

– Safe havens –

Gold and silver are traditionally seen as safe-haven assets, and demand has soared amid mounting geopolitical tensions, from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs onslaught to wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as recent pressure by Washington on Caracas.

Investors are also uneasy about rising public debt in major economies and the risk of a bubble in the artificial intelligence sector.

These uncertainties are driving up gold and silver, with other metals now starting to see the impact as investors seek to diversify their portfolios, explained John Plassard, an analyst at Cite Gestion Private Bank.

“Metal is once again becoming insurance rather than just a speculative asset,” he told AFP.

– A weak dollar –

Traditional safe havens like the dollar and US Treasuries have become less attractive this year.

Uncertainty around Trump’s presidency and the prospect of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, have weakened the dollar, reducing its appeal to investors.

As a result, many investors are turning to gold and silver.

Gold has climbed more than 70 percent this year and passed $4,500 an ounce for the first time on Wednesday, while silver reached a record high of $72 an ounce, with prices up about 2.5 times since January.

A weak dollar is also boosting industrial metals, since commodities priced in dollars become cheaper for buyers when the currency falls.