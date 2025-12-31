Gold prices today in Pakistan – December 31, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following trends in the international bullion market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,500 per tola, falling to Rs456,962 from Rs459,462 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,143, bringing it down to Rs391,771 from Rs393,914.

In the international market, gold also saw a decline, with prices falling by $25 per ounce, from $4,346 to $4,478.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola also decreased by Rs212, dropping to Rs7,718 from Rs7,930.

– Safe havens –

Gold and silver are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, and demand for them has surged amid rising geopolitical tensions, including US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and recent pressures from Washington on Caracas.

Investors are also uneasy about rising public debt in major economies and the risk of a bubble in the artificial intelligence sector.

These uncertainties are driving up gold and silver, with other metals now starting to see the impact as investors seek to diversify their portfolios, explained John Plassard, an analyst at Cite Gestion Private Bank.

“Metal is once again becoming insurance rather than just a speculative asset,” he told AFP.

– A weak dollar –

Traditional safe-haven assets like the dollar and US Treasuries have become less attractive this year.

Uncertainty around Trump’s presidency and the prospect of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, have weakened the dollar, reducing its appeal to investors.

As a result, many investors are turning to gold and silver.

Gold has climbed more than 70 percent this year and passed $4,500 an ounce for the first time on Wednesday, while silver reached a record high of $72 an ounce, with prices up about 2.5 times since January.

A weak dollar is also boosting industrial metals, since commodities priced in dollars become cheaper for buyers when the currency falls.