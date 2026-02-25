Gold prices today in Pakistan – February 25, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, in line with gains in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,300, settling at Rs541,262.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,114 to Rs464,044.

Silver prices also recorded an upward trend, with the price per tola increasing by Rs268 to Rs9,554.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $13 to $5,185 per ounce.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains bullish amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and relative independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Analysts further added that geopolitical tensions — including armed conflicts, trade disputes, and heightened market volatility — often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward bullion. This movement typically supports gold prices even during periods of broader economic stress.

Long regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold has historically served not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard. In recent years, its safe-haven appeal has strengthened as both institutional and retail investors seek protection amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.