Gold prices today in Pakistan - January 10, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose sharply on Saturday, January 10, 2026, following an upward trend in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of per tola 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,700 and was sold at Rs 473,262 on Saturday compared to Rs469,562 on the previous trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 3,172 to Rs 405,745, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased by Rs 2,908 to Rs 371,946.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $37 to $4,509 per ounce.

Likewise, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs270 to Rs8,465, while 10 grams of silver went up by Rs 232 to Rs 7,257.

International silver prices also rose by $2.7 to $79.90 per ounce. The gold rates were calculated based on the interbank exchange rate with 999 purity standards, the association added.

Market analysts note that the overall outlook for gold remains positive, largely driven by global economic uncertainty.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from monetary policy decisions.

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe-haven asset due to its intrinsic value and historical independence from any single government or central bank. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities and are influenced by monetary policy decisions, gold is a finite resource, supporting its long-term value.

This scarcity ensures that it acts as a powerful hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. When the purchasing power of paper money declines, gold typically retains its value, making it the preferred insurance policy for investors looking to protect their wealth during times of economic turbulence.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability. In times of war, trade disputes, or global market volatility, investors instinctively retreat from riskier assets like stocks or speculative currencies and move toward the stability of bullion.

This flight to safety creates a self-sustaining cycle of demand that supports gold prices even when other sectors of the economy are failing. For centuries, it has served not just as a commodity, but as a universal symbol of financial security that transcends borders and eras.