Gold prices today in Pakistan – January 22, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in line with the downward trend in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs800 to Rs505,562.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs686 to Rs433,437, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs629 to Rs397,331.

Silver prices also recorded a decrease. The price of 24-karat silver per tola fell by Rs30 to Rs9,903, while 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs25 to Rs8,490.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $8 to $4,832 per ounce, while silver prices declined by $0.30 to $94.28 per ounce, the association reported.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets. They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and historical independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic instability.

Gold is widely regarded as a reliable store of value, particularly during periods of economic turbulence, as it tends to retain its worth when the purchasing power of paper currencies declines.

Furthermore, gold remains evergreen because of its performance during geopolitical instability.

