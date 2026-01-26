Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan — January 26, 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Monday, January 26, tracking a sharp rally in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs10,900 to Rs532,062.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs9,345 to Rs456,157. In the international market, gold prices climbed by $109 to $5,097 per ounce.

Silver prices also registered a significant increase. The price of 24-karat silver per tola surged was recorded at Rs16,000.

Market analysts said the outlook for gold remains positive amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets.

They noted that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government and central bank policies continue to make it an effective hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic instability.

Analysts added that geopolitical tensions, including wars, trade disputes, and market volatility, often prompt investors to shift away from riskier assets such as equities and speculative currencies toward the relative stability of bullion, thereby supporting gold prices even during periods of broader economic stress.

Gold, the yellow metal, has been a symbol of wealth and prosperity for centuries. Beyond its ornamental value, gold has played a significant role as a safe haven asset, providing a refuge for investors during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

In recent years, gold’s safe haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability. Gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.